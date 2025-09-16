Denmark PM Frederiksen speaks to PM Modi; discusses trade, investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and issues of regional and global importance.

A PMO release said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the success of Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

The leaders also discussed issues of regional and global importance.

PM reiterated India's consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability. The release said that Prime Minister Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark's strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the two countries reaffirmed their strong commitment to strengthening Green Strategic Partnership "Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark's Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," he said.