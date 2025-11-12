Dividend stocks: Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Passive income-focused investors may find several opportunities in Wednesday’s trading session as a set of companies, including Adf Foods, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kriti Nutrients, Patanjali Foods, and Sasken Technologies, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on November 13, 2025, according to data from the BSE.
Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, is November 13, 2025.
Among the six, Sasken Technologies has announced the highest interim dividend at ₹12 per share, followed by Great Eastern Shipping Company at ₹7.20 per share and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility at ₹5.40 per share. Kriti Nutrients has declared a special dividend of ₹3 per share, while Patanjali Foods and Adf Foods will distribute ₹1.75 and ₹0.60 per share, respectively.
All these companies have fixed November 13, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for their dividends.
Separately, shares of Litecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on November 12, 2025. Gujarat Pipavav Port leads this group with an interim dividend of ₹5.40 per share, followed by Kaveri Seed Company at ₹5 per share. Symphony has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, while Sagility and Litecon International will distribute ₹0.05 per share each.
All five companies have set November 12, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.