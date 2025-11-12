Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks: Amara Raja, Patanjali Foods, 4 others to remain in focus

Dividend stocks today, Nov 12, 2025: Here is the complete list of stocks to watch today for their interim payouts

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025:  Passive income-focused investors may find several opportunities in Wednesday’s trading session as a set of companies, including Adf Foods, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Kriti Nutrients, Patanjali Foods, and Sasken Technologies, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on November 13, 2025, according to data from the BSE.
 
Notably, to be eligible for the dividend payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, is November 13, 2025.
 
Among the six, Sasken Technologies has announced the highest interim dividend at ₹12 per share, followed by Great Eastern Shipping Company at ₹7.20 per share and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility at ₹5.40 per share. Kriti Nutrients has declared a special dividend of ₹3 per share, while Patanjali Foods and Adf Foods will distribute ₹1.75 and ₹0.60 per share, respectively.
 
 
All these companies have fixed November 13, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for their dividends.
 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Adf Foods Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.60 Nov 13, 2025
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.40 Nov 13, 2025
Great Eastern Shipping Company Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹7.20 Nov 13, 2025
Kriti Nutrients Nov 13, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 Nov 13, 2025
Patanjali Foods Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.75 Nov 13, 2025
Sasken Technologies Nov 13, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹12 Nov 13, 2025
  Separately, shares of Litecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on November 12, 2025. Gujarat Pipavav Port leads this group with an interim dividend of ₹5.40 per share, followed by Kaveri Seed Company at ₹5 per share. Symphony has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, while Sagility and Litecon International will distribute ₹0.05 per share each.
 
All five companies have set November 12, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

