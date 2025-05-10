Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Fact check: Govt dismisses claims of female IAF pilot being captured in Pak

Fact check: Govt dismisses claims of female IAF pilot being captured in Pak

On Friday, PIB also debunked several other fake claims being made on social media to spread disinformation, as Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling and fake news

Shivani Singh
File image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh | Photo: Facebook
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
The Centre on Saturday debunked claims that a Female Indian Air Force pilot had been captured by Pakistan. The clarification comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Taking to X, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated: “Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured.”
 
It further noted: “Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan.”
 
 

PIB debunks broader misinformation campaign

On Friday, PIB also debunked several other fake claims circulating on social media, calling them part of a broader disinformation effort by Pakistan, which has coincided with heavy cross-border shelling. Many of these false claims were subsequently amplified by Indian media channels without verification.
 
A detailed report by the Centre documented multiple disinformation instances identified between 10:00 p.m. on 8 May and 6:30 p.m. on 9 May. These included doctored visuals, fake letters, manipulated videos, and false casualty reports aimed at eroding public trust and fuelling panic. 

Earlier today, security forces confirmed that Pakistan attempted multiple drone attacks in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts on Friday evening.
 
A blackout was imposed in several regions after explosions were reported, according to news agency PTI. Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by the air defence system, landed on a house in Village Khai Pheme Ke, setting the building and a car on fire.
 
Three civilians were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment.
 

Operation Sindoor

On the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the codename Operation Sindoor.
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the strikes were targeted solely at terrorist camps. In response, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), leading to civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Security has since been significantly tightened in several border areas, including Punjab and Rajasthan, amid warnings of further provocation and heightened operational alert.
 
First Published: May 10 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

