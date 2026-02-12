Fact sheet changes reflect joint statement: MEA on US interim trade pact

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the amendments in the White House’s fact sheet on the India-US interim trade agreement “reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement” that the two countries had issued on February 7. It suggested that the joint statement is the “framework” for the interim trade agreement, and not the fact sheet.

The US on Wednesday morning issued a revised fact sheet on the trade agreement with India, in which it dropped references to New Delhi reducing or eliminating duties on “certain pulses”, diluted the text on India’s proposed $500 billion purchases from the US and softened the text on digital trade.