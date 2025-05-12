Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt rejects false claims of drones over J&K, explosions in Udhampur

Govt rejects false claims of drones over J&K, explosions in Udhampur

The PIB's Fact Check Unit also dubbed as "fake" claims on social media that drones had been spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, India-Pakistan war, conflict, army, security personnerl, vigil, ceasefire breach
The Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes against terror sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday to avenge the attack (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:33 AM IST
The government on Sunday dismissed as "false" social media reports about explosions in Udhampur and drones being spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Claims of heavy explosions in Udhampur are circulating on social media. The claim is FALSE. There have been no explosions in Udhampur," the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check Unit said in a post on X.

It said these rumours were being spread to create panic and urged people to rely only on official government sources for accurate information.

The PIB's Fact Check Unit also dubbed as "fake" claims on social media that drones had been spotted in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This claim is fake. There is no drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir," it said on X.

Social media has been awash with various claims regarding the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan in wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes against terror sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday to avenge the attack.

Pakistan retaliated by sending swarms of drones across the border into India at locations from Leh in Ladakh to Bhuj in Gujarat that were repulsed by the armed forces' air defence systems.

Pakistan reached out to India on Saturday with a request to cease the hostilities that was accepted only after a strong warning that any future misadventure would be dealt with firmly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India Pakistan relationsIndia-Pak conflictPakistan Operation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

