India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in US by Khalistani extremists

India has condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California by Khalistani extremists, calling on the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship."

The repsonse comes after a BAPS Hindu temple located in California's Chino Hills was vandalised with discretionary messages by extremists ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs stated, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

This is not the first time that Khalistani extremists have vandalised Hindu temples on foreign soil. In September last year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalised by extremists.

Similar cases have been observed in Canada and Australia. In November 2024, the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, was attacked by men carrying pro-Khalistani flags, leading to clashes with devotees. This incident was part of a series of attacks targeting Hindu temples in Canada, including the defacement of a temple in Windsor with anti-India graffiti and previous vandalism in Mississauga and Brampton.

In January 2023, three Hindu temples—the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the Shiva Vishnu temple in Carrum Downs, and the Iskcon Temple in Melbourne—were defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti by individuals linked to Khalistani extremist groups. In March 2023, the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalized with anti-Hindu graffiti, an act suspected to be an attempt to terrorize the Hindu community by members of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a group led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government.