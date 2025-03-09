Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in California ahead of 'Khalistan referendum'

BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in California ahead of 'Khalistan referendum'

Official page of BAPS for United States, shared the details of the incident on social media, the 'anti-Hindu' messages included phrases such as 'Hindus go back,' alarming the local Hindu community

BAPS Hindu temple in California

This incident occured less than 10 days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York | Image: X/@bapslosangeles

ANI US
Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

A BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California was vandalised with discretionary messages, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

The official page of BAPS for the United States, shared the details of the incident on social media platform X. It also stressed that they will "never let hate take root" and peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

 

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X, and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the "so called Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalized - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so called "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close."

The post listed down other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onwards and gave a call for investigation into the matter.

CoHNA is a grassroots-level advocacy organization dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America and matters impacting the Hindu community.

Cases of temple vandalism took place last year too as the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalised on the night of September 25. This incident occured less than 10 days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York.

The 'anti-Hindu' messages included phrases such as 'Hindus go back,' alarming the local Hindu community. In response, the community expressed its commitment to standing united against.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

