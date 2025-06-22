Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India debunks claims that US used Indian airspace to strike against Iran

India debunks claims that US used Indian airspace to strike against Iran

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates

Israel-Iran conflict
It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran. 
The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.
“Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.   
“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer,” said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 
It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. 

Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictAirspaceUnited States

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

