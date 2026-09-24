India gets 'strategic partner' status in Pacific Islands Forum: Jaishankar

India has been placed on the "strategic partner stream" in the Pacific Islands Forum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, describing it as a "positive development" that will contribute to the deepening of Delhi's cooperation with the region.

Jaishankar co-chaired the India-FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands cooperation) Foreign Ministers' meeting Wednesday at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on the margins of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

At the meeting, Jaishankar said he was glad to receive a letter from Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Baron Waqa informing him that "India has been placed on the Strategic Partner Stream in the PIF. This is a positive development, and I'm sure that it would contribute to the further deepening of our cooperation." Founded in 1971, the Pacific Islands Forum comprises 18 members: Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Naoero, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

At the meeting, Jaishankar discussed with the leaders the progress made since the 3rd FIPIC Summit in 2023, including development partnership under the forum's framework as well as the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. He noted that under both frameworks, a number of projects have been undertaken, underlining India's commitment to strengthening livelihoods, building capacity, and promoting sustainable development. "I do want to underline that India fully respects and supports the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent," he said, referring to the blueprint that sets out the Pacific Leaders' long-term approach to working together as a region, and as countries and territories, communities, and people of the Pacific.

Jaishankar also noted the progress made on the 100-bedded super-speciality hospital in Fiji. India had received requests from 12 member states for 20 units of sea ambulances and Jaishankar expressed confidence that by March 2027, "we will be in a position to deliver that." Planning is also underway to host an artificial limb fitment camp in Fiji next month that will benefit about 650 patients in need. India has completed the solarisation of 2,800 households across 14 Pacific Island countries and training for 70 women solar engineers. In a post on X, Jaishankar said India's approach to the Pacific has consistently been demand-driven, development-oriented and people-centric.