Indian Consulate in Chicago demands action against killers of T'gana youth

The Consulate General of India in Chicago on Saturday demanded immediate action against the culprits responsible for killing a youth from Telangana and said it will extend all possible help to his family and friends.

Sai Teja Nukarapu, 22, from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead at a gas station near Chicago, where he was working. He was attacked by the assailants in the early hours of Saturday India time (late Friday US time), an elected representative Madhusudan Thatha said citing preliminary information received from the US.

We are shocked and deeply sad at the murder of Indian Student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. Consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim, the Consulate General of India in Chicago posted on X.

Sai Teja completed BBA in India and was pursuing MBA in the US. One of the relatives of the victim told media persons in India that he was doing a part-time job.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is deeply grieved at this news.

Our Consulate is rendering all possible assistance to the family, he said in a post on X.

Madhusudan, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC), said that Sai Teja was not on duty when the incident happened but was helping a friend who asked him to stay on for some time. The friend had gone out for some work.

The MLC said he spoke to the members of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for help in the incident.

The youth's body is expected to reach India next week.