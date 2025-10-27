Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indigenous defence platforms' success enhanced India's reputation: Rajnath

Indigenous defence platforms' success enhanced India's reputation: Rajnath

He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there

Rajnath Singh, Defence minister
He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there | Photo: X@rajnathsingh
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The success of India's indigenous platforms has not only enhanced the country's reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session-2025 here on Monday.

"We all witnessed how the Akash missile system, BrahMos, AkashTeer Air Defence Control System, and many other types of indigenous equipment and platforms demonstrated their prowess during Operation Sindoor. The success of our indigenous platforms has not only enhanced India's reputation at the regional level but also on the international stage," the Defence Minister said.

"The success of Operation Sindoor is credited not only to our soldiers but also to all those who stayed behind and worked tirelessly to make that mission a success. Industry warriors like you, who worked tirelessly on the fronts of innovation, design, and manufacturing, are equally deserving of this victory," he added.

He said that India's objective should not merely be to assemble in the country, but, in the true sense, to undertake technology-based manufacturing there.

"We must ensure that whatever technology transfer takes place is effective and also serves as a means to empower our indigenous industries," he said.

"The government's effort is also to ensure that equipment in India is not just assembled, but a real manufacturing base is established, so that every screw, every circuit, every platform is made in India and realises the spirit of 'Made in India, Made for the World'," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the Centre is making numerous efforts to develop a culture of innovation and research in the country. Several initiatives like the Quantum Mission, Atal Innovation Mission, and National Research Foundation have been undertaken in this direction, he said.

"No country can progress without R & D. Whether it is America, China, or South Korea, whichever country has advanced has done so because of R & D. For learning, we should learn from anyone, from anywhere. We are people who believe in the thought of "Aano bhadrah: kratavo yantu visvatah", meaning 'Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions'. Anywhere in the world, if there is any good practice being followed, we should not hesitate to adopt it," he said.

"Our effort is to move forward by collaborating with the private sector. And there is no doubt that if we work together in this direction, it can prove to be a game-changer in the coming times, which will completely change the picture of the defence sector," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US ties under strain: Jaishankar, Rubio hold trade talks in Malaysia

EAM Jaishankar meets US Secy of State Rubio in Kuala Lumpur to discuss ties

Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian PM on sidelines of Asean summit

US-Pakistan relations don't come at expense of India, says Marco Rubio

PM Modi calls for early review of India-Asean FTA to unlock trade potential

Topics :Rajnath Singhdefence sectorOperation Sindoor

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story