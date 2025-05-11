Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries | Image:X/@PMOIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. 

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

Topics :Rajnath SinghOperation SindoorS JaishankarIndo-Pak issuesPahalgam attack

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

