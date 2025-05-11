Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Calm prevails in Punjab following India-Pakistan military understanding

Calm prevails in Punjab following India-Pakistan military understanding

Authorities have asked people to resume their normal activities and maintain calm

However, the district authorities have requested people not to burst firecrackers or fly drones. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in the border areas of the state, on Sunday morning, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

At around 8:30 am, the district administration in Amritsar asked people to resume their normal routine.

The Jalandhar district administration also said there was nothing to worry and work may resume as usual. 

"All is well here in Jalandhar. According to the information received, there is nothing to worry and work may resume as usual. Forces are on a constant vigil," Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said.

 

However, the district authorities have requested people not to burst firecrackers or fly drones.

"We will take immediate action and inform you in time if there is any information of any threat in the area," the DC said.

The Sangrur district authorities urged people not to lend credence to any rumours and to stay calm.

Meanwhile, people in Punjab, which shares a 553-km border with Pakistan, were back to their normal activities.

Morning walkers, especially in border districts like Amritsar, Pathankot and Ferozepur, thanked the country's armed forces.

"It is because of our forces that you see us here today without any fear. Over the past few days, we saw how Pakistan carried out drone attacks targeting several parts of Punjab and some other states. 

"But our brave forces acted as a shield and thwarted their misadventures. They gave a strong reply to perpetrators of terrorism and destroyed terror camps under Operation Sindoor. Now that an understanding has come into effect, let us hope that peace prevails, but if Pakistan again commits any misadventure, they will be given a stern reply," said Amritsar resident Amarjit Singh.

Another Amritsar resident, Pawan Kumar, said after days of tension, things are back to normal.

"Over the last few days, Amritsar saw a decline in tourist footfalls because of the tense situation. Now, hopefully, peace shall prevail," he said.

Simran from Pathankot said, "Though there was anxiety among people over the last few days, we were confident that our armed forces were there to protect us against any Pakistani misadventure."  "However, the understanding between the two countries (to stop military action) has come as a relief," she added.

An elderly resident from Ferozepur was out on a morning walk with a group of friends.

"We have resumed our morning routine after staying indoors for a few days. Things are back to normal and we hope that peace will prevail," he said.

Another morning walker from the industrial hub of Ludhiana said, "Nobody wants a war as it only causes destruction and hits the economy. But if Pakistan or any other country indulges in any misadventure, India will hit back hard and give a befitting reply. Besides, India has a firm policy against any act of terror." 

  In Chandigarh and adjoining Panchkula in Haryana, morning walkers were heard discussing the current situation.

After Pakistan violated the terms of the understanding between the two countries to stop military actions, Punjab had reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure on Saturday evening.

The measures were put in place in several districts, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala and Muktsar.

Authorities had earlier withdrawn the blackout measures and restrictive orders after India and Pakistan reached the understanding to stop military actions following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

At a media briefing late on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries had agreed to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Misri had announced earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 11 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

