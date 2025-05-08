Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Delhi for Joint Commission meet, stronger ties

Iran FM Araghchi arrives in Delhi for Joint Commission meet, stronger ties

The high-level dialogue comes as both nations mark the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi
This is Araghchi's first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024| Credit: X/@Iran_in_India
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a key diplomatic development aimed at bolstering strategic ties, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to co-chair the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.

The high-level dialogue comes as both nations mark the 75th anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as he arrives in New Delhi for the India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to review and enhance bilateral cooperation on the 75th Anniversary of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty."

Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting with India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Further, the Ministry noted that it is Araghchi's first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.

Also Read

Iran's FM visits Pakistan amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan

Netanyahu's criticism of Iran's nuclear programme muted with Trump in power

Trump threatens sanctions over Iranian oil: What it means for India, China

Weekend round of nuclear talks between US, Iran postponed, says Oman

Cracked homes, tilting mosques: Iran's land is sinking at record rates

The Joint Commission Meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations, as per the release.

During his visit, Araghchi will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House on May 8. Later in the day, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday, the Embassy of Iran in India said that the Iranian Foreign Minister would visit India after a stop in Islamabad, where he would hold talks with Pakistani officials.

On April 25, the Iranian Foreign Minister had given a call for peace to prevail in the neighbourhood in a post on X.

His call for peace came in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which targeted tourists, killing 26 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'It's all on social media': Pakistan minister on claim of downing IAF jets

UK Parliament debates India-Pakistan conflict, appeals for de-escalation

Day after Op Sindoor, Pak again resorts to unprovoked firing across LoC

Pak shuts airspace for commercial flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Op Sindoor takes terror fight to Pak; 9 terrorist hubs targeted in 25 mins

Topics :IranIndia IranMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story