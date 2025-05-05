Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Iran's FM visits Pakistan amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan

Iran's FM visits Pakistan amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan

Following the scheduled meeting in Islamabad, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit India on Thursday, Iran's Embassy in India confirmed

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo: X/@Iran_in_India)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a one-day visit, where he is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top leadership, including the country’s President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister.
The visit comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
Describing the agenda of the meeting, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “...The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments." Moreover, Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said, "Given Iran's close relations with both Pakistan and India, ways of reducing tension in the subcontinent will be among issues ... pursued during Araghchi's meetings,” Reuters reported.
 
 
After his meeting in Islamabad, he is scheduled to visit India on Thursday, Iran's Embassy in India confirmed on X.
 

The development comes a few days after Araghchi said that Tehran is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan, describing them as “brotherly neighbours of Iran”.
 
“India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority,”
 Araghchi posted on X.
 
“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time ....” he said.
 
Iran shares an over-900 km border with Pakistan that also abuts the restive Balochistan province, and maintains ties with both India and Pakistan. Its diplomatic outreach signals growing regional concern over escalating India-Pakistan tension.
   

India’s response to Pahalgam attack

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the massacre. However, it later retracted the claim.
 
In response to the attack, the Indian government implemented a series of measures against Pakistan. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, reducing the level of diplomatic engagement, and closing the Attari land border. Additionally, India withdrew visa-free travel benefits under the SAARC agreement, revoked all valid Pakistani visas, and instructed Pakistani citizens in the country to depart within 48 hours.
 
Moreover, India also banned the social media accounts and YouTube channels of various Pakistani celebrities and influencers in India.

Topics : Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations India Iran Iran BS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

