'It's all on social media': Pakistan minister on claim of downing IAF jets

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says claim of downing Indian jets is based on social media posts, as India dismisses it with a fact check and warns against spreading misinformation

Khawaja Asif
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged that the country’s assertion of having shot down five Indian jets, including Rafale fighters, during India's 'Operation Sindoor', is based on "social media posts".
 
In an interview with CNN, Asif was asked whether Islamabad had concrete evidence to support its claim. He responded, “It is all on social media, and Indian social media, not our social media. The debris of the jets fell on their side. It is all over the Indian media.”
 
  The statement came as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following an Indian military strike early Wednesday that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). The strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
 

India calls out misinformation, cites old aircraft crash

 
Following Pakistan’s claims, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checking unit countered with evidence suggesting that pro-Pakistan accounts were circulating an unrelated image to back the downing of a Rafale.  ALSO READ | Operation Sindoor: Govt shuts 25 flight routes to Pak from Indian airspace
 
"Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context!" the PIB posted on its official X handle. "An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. #PIBFactCheck: This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021."
 

Pakistan warns of escalation, seeks to avoid full-scale war

   
  Earlier in the day, in a separate interview with Bloomberg Television, the Pakistani defence minister said the country was open to reducing tensions, provided India steps back.
 
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded 'Operation Sindoor', stating that it was executed with “precision, precaution and compassion”. He said the armed forces had scripted “history” in neutralising the terror threat.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

