Home / World News / 'Waste of humanity': Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

'Waste of humanity': Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

His remarks came hours after he indicated that he was prepared to escalate sanctions against Moscow

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has voiced frustration with Moscow following Russia's largest-ever aerial assault on Ukraine, even as his administration signalled tougher sanctions to "collapse" the Russian economy, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking on Sunday (local time) after Russia launched its biggest missile and drone attack yet on Ukraine, the US President said he was not happy about "the whole situation."

"It's such a horrible waste of humanity. I am not thrilled with what's happening there, I will tell you," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as reported by Al Jazeera. "I think it's going to get settled."

 

His remarks came hours after he indicated that he was prepared to escalate sanctions against Moscow. Asked at the White House whether he was ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions, Trump replied, "Yeah, I am," without elaborating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday welcomed stronger steps to deter Russia, including sanctions on countries that trade with it.

In a post on X, he said, "It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world - whether they will accept or tolerate this. That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions - sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing."

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want negotiations."

"Equally important - our long-range capabilities. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia's fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders' level," he wrote.

Russia deployed more than 800 drones in its assault, striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. At least two people, including an infant, were killed in drone strikes on residential buildings. The Ukrainian capital remained under air-raid sirens for 11 hours during the barrage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Zelenskyy

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

