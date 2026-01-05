Monday, January 05, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avoid travelling to Iran, stay alert: MEA issues advisory for citizens

The advisory asked Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin currently in Iran to exercise restraint and remain alert

India on Friday said it is currently examining the implications of the United States (US) revoking the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar port.

India on Monday issued an advisory for its citizens and persons of Indian origin living in Iran, urging caution and avoidance of non-essential travel amid fresh unrest in the country.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued the advisory in view of recent developments in Iran. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the advisory through a post on X.
 
“In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the advisory said.

Indians in Iran urged to remain cautious

The advisory asked Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) currently in Iran to exercise restraint and remain alert.
 
 
“Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran,” it said.

Indian nationals residing in Iran on long-term visas were also advised to complete their registration with the Indian mission.
 
“Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the advisory added.

Advisory followed protests and violence

The advisory came after a series of protests broke out across Iran, including demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
 
Rights groups said at least 16 people were killed during a week of unrest as protests against rising inflation spread across the country, triggering clashes between demonstrators and security forces, Reuters reported.
 
Deaths and arrests were reported throughout the week by both Iranian state media and human rights organisations, though the figures varied.
 
The protests were described as the largest Iran witnessed in three years. While senior officials adopted a comparatively softer tone than during previous unrest, the demonstrations unfolded at a time when Iran faced severe economic strain and mounting international pressure.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

