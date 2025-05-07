'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

The strikes, launched early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor', were a direct response to the terror attack in Pahalgam and involved precision hits on nine terrorist camps across the border and the Line of Control. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge praised the military strikes as a resolute response to terrorism, emphasising national unity and the need for collective resolve in the face of cross-border attacks. Opposition leaders on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army's decisive action against Pakistan with ' Operation Sindoor ', uniting across party lines to express pride and support for the armed forces.Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge praised the military strikes as a resolute response to terrorism, emphasising national unity and the need for collective resolve in the face of cross-border attacks.

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the "We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror. National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us. #OperationSindoor," he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Operation Sindoor

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced strong support for India's targetted military operation against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Posting in both Urdu and Hindi on social media, Owaisi commended the Indian armed forces and urged them to go further in dismantling Pakistan’s terror network. He called for a decisive message to be sent to the Pakistani establishment.

"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Entire country proud of Indian Army: Sharad Pawar

In a post on X, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar said, "Every Indian has full faith in the Indian Army, which protects India's sovereignty by taking bullets to its chest. Today, proving that same faith, the Indian Air Force avenged the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by carrying out successful air strikes on nine terrorist locations at around 1:30 am. In this operation, nine terrorist targets were targeted in a precise and planned manner without harming any Pakistani civilian or Pakistani military positions."

"The entire country is proud of this heroic feat of the Indian Army. Heartfelt congratulations to all the Indian soldiers who maintained India's sovereignty and the security of its citizens and gave a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack! Jai Hind!" he added.

