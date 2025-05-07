Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'

India briefs US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia following 'Operation Sindoor'

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB
The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack | Image credit: PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
India reached out to several leading countries, including the US, Russia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, early Wednesday and briefed them about the military strike it carried out on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, sources said.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India," said a source.

"Among these are the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia," it said.

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackIndia Pakistan relationsMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

