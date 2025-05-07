'If I can help, I'll be there': Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan row

US President Donald Trump has called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions, expressing hope that the two nuclear-armed neighbours will resolve their differences peacefully.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I want to see them work it out.” He added, “Hopefully they can stop now,” urging both sides to de-escalate the situation.

Reiterating his past offers to mediate between the two countries, Trump stated, "If I can help, I will be there."

A day ago, Trump reacted to India's military strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, describing the situation as "a shame" and urging both countries to de-escalate. "They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said when asked about the attacks between India and Pakistan.

Significantly, top US leaders, including Trump, offered support to India after the April 22 attack in which 26 people were killed. American officials did not directly blame Pakistan.