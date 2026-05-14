Peace cannot be piecemeal, Jaishankar tells BRICS amid West Asia war

The war in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz dominated proceedings on the opening day of the two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meet in the national capital.

Heated exchanges between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar marred one of the two sessions of the conclave, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov intervening to soothe frayed tempers.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025. The BRICS foreign ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

During the discussions, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appealed for solidarity among BRICS members. Iran’s Araghchi urged the group to condemn the US and Israel’s military campaign against Tehran and sought India’s backing to forge a consensus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the UAE on Friday. On May 5, the Prime Minister condemned the attack on UAE’s Fujairah, but did not mention Iran by name. India has tried to keep its relations with the UAE and Iran on an even keel, but has to confront the fact that 4.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE, as opposed to only a few thousand in Iran, most of whom have returned home since the outbreak of the conflict on February 28.

Consensus is likely to elude the conclave, with the UAE’s representative flagging Iranian attacks on its infrastructure. On Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi told the media that one BRICS member country, which he did not identify, was pushing the group to condemn Iran, holding up a consensus on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also met Prime Minister Modi separately. The two exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi also had a separate meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

In his statement at the meet, Araghchi urged BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the US and Israel, including their alleged aggression against Iran, prevent the politicisation of international institutions, and take concrete action to halt warmongering and bring an end to the impunity of those violating the UN Charter. “We believe that BRICS can — and must — become one of the principal pillars in shaping a more just, balanced, and humane global order; an order in which might can never make right. Nations which stand up for their dignity and independence may endure hardship, but they will never be defeated,” Araghchi said.

He said the UAE, along with the US, is directly involved in military operations against Iran, and Tehran responded by launching strikes on Gulf countries, including the UAE. In his statement, Jaishankar flagged grave concerns over the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability in the Strait of Hormuz, and urged BRICS nations to develop “practical ways” to navigate geopolitical upheavals as well as “unilateral coercive” sanctions. Jaishankar, without naming any countries, said that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity must anchor international relations. The External Affairs Minister said that “peace cannot be piecemeal” and “it is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure”.

“The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation,” Jaishankar said. He also referred to the conflict in Gaza, which he said has grave humanitarian implications, and mentioned challenges facing Lebanon and Syria as well as the prevailing situation in Sudan, Yemen, and Libya. “Taken together, they underline a clear reality: Stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal. It is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure,” he said, adding that there is “increasing resort to unilateral coercive measures and sanctions inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter”.