PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II as three-nation tour begins

Why is Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jordan significant?

In Amman on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides. The Prime Minister landed in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on a two-day visit on Monday afternoon. In a special gesture, Modi was received by Jordan’s Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Jordan is the first leg of Modi’s four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King will address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businesspeople from both countries. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.