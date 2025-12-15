Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II as three-nation tour begins

PM Modi meets Jordan's King Abdullah II as three-nation tour begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday, holding talks on bilateral ties as India and Jordan look to deepen trade, business and people-to-people engagement

PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)
PM Narendra Modi with Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Image: X/@narendramodi)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Why is Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jordan significant?
 
In Amman on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides. The Prime Minister landed in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on a two-day visit on Monday afternoon. In a special gesture, Modi was received by Jordan’s Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Jordan is the first leg of Modi’s four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King will address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businesspeople from both countries. The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.
 
What defines the economic relationship between India and Jordan?
 
India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. Bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at $2.8 billion. Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

Topics :Narendra ModiExternal Affairs MinistryJordonbilateral ties

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

