'India won't be intimidated by nuclear threats': PM Modi's top quotes

'India won't be intimidated by nuclear threats': PM Modi's top quotes

In a sharply worded response to Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that terrorism and talks cannot go together

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor
“Terrorists dared to wipe the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. That’s why India annihilated the terror headquarters,” PM Modi said, adding that over 100 terrorists were eliminated in the offensive. (Photo: Screengrab)
In his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor against terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoKJ), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the operation "redefined the fight against terrorism" and "set a new benchmark".
 

Here are key highlights from his speech:

 

- "I salute, on behalf of every Indian, the mighty forces of India, the armed forces, our intelligence agencies, and our scientists."

 

- "The terrorists removed the 'sindoor' of our sisters. That's why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go."

 

- "When our missiles and drones attacked terrorist sites in Pakistan, they shook not just the buildings but their morale as well. Terrorist sites like Bahawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or the other connected to these terrorist sites."

 

- "India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases."

 

- "We have only paused our retaliatory action against Pakistan's terrorist and military installations. In the coming days, we will measure every step taken by Pakistan on the basis of the attitude it adopts."

 

- "Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn."

 

- "If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir."

 

- "We will not differentiate between a terror-sympathising government and leaders of terrorists."

 

- "Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together."

 

- "India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes."

