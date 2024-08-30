PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September: MEA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, MEA's Jaiswal added

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The prime minister will travel to Brunei on September 3-4, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at his media briefing. This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, he said.

This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, Jaiswal said.

From there, PM Modi is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart, the MEA said.

This month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taklen on a two nations visit to Poland and Ukraine, respectively.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

