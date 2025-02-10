Rajnath Singh calls Aero India 2025 a Maha Kumbh of research & innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station on Monday (February 10), likening the event to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj . Drawing a parallel with the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Singh said that while the religious gathering symbolises faith and devotion, Aero India represents innovation and research in defence and aerospace.

Singh said that India continues to be a beacon of peace and prosperity despite geopolitical turbulence. He reiterated that India has never engaged in aggression or great power rivalries, reinforcing the long-standing commitment to stability and security. “Our vision of security is not confined to national borders; it extends to the global community. The presence of our international partners here today is proof of our shared commitment to ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” he said.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s Aero India , ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the Defence Minister underscored its relevance, stating that India’s vast population presents immense opportunities, making the aerospace event a reflection of the nation’s aspirations.

Strengthening India’s defence industry

At the event, Singh stressed that peace is only sustainable through strength, stating, "Security cannot exist in weakness. A strong foundation is essential for lasting peace." He added that India remains dedicated to fortifying its defence capabilities while fostering collaboration with global partners.

The minister also reaffirmed the country’s determination to manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft domestically, marking a significant milestone in India’s defence production. He cited the successful indigenous development of LCA Tejas, LCH Prachand, and C295 transport aircraft as evidence of India’s growing self-reliance in military aviation.

“Our defence industry has achieved remarkable growth, surpassing Rs 1.27 trillion in domestic production this financial year, with projections to exceed Rs 1.6 trillion next year. Additionally, exports are expected to reach Rs 30,000 crore, further positioning India as a global defence supplier,” Singh noted.

Global participation at Aero India 2025

This year's Aero India event has attracted over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign firms, and delegations from more than 80 countries. At least 30 nations have sent senior representatives, including defence ministers. A day before the event, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi flew a sortie on the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, showcasing support for India’s domestic aerospace industry.

Among the key highlights of the show are the fifth-generation fighter jets, the US-made F-35 and Russia's Su-57, both of which will make rare appearances, drawing significant attention from global defence experts and aviation enthusiasts.

India’s defence export vision

The Union minister outlined India’s ambitions to expand its defence exports, positioning the country as a major player in the global defence market. He added that Aero India serves not only to highlight India’s industrial capabilities but also to strengthen partnerships with foreign nations.

“Aero India is more than an exhibition — it is a platform for collaboration, bringing together government officials, defence experts, industry leaders, startups, and academia from around the world. This synergy will benefit all stakeholders involved,” Singh said.

With India’s defence and aerospace sectors experiencing rapid growth, Aero India 2025 stands as a testament to the country’s technological advancements and its commitment to self-reliance, innovation, and international cooperation.