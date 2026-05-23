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No power can stop India from becoming top arms exporter in 30 yrs: Rajnath

After inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Singh said the target is to take the private sector role in defence production to 50 per cent

Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)
Press Trust of India Shirdi (Maharashtra)
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 6:53 PM IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said no power can stop India, once considered an importer of weapons, from being the biggest exporter in 25-30 years.

After inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Singh said the target is to take the private sector role in defence production to 50 per cent.

"The private sector is not just a supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also a producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems," he added.

Singh said that when the government's vision and the private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights.

"All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rajnath SinghExternal Affairs Defence Security Newsdefence sector

First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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