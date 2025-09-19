Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump repeats claim of brokering India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities

Trump repeats claim of brokering India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities

Last Month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated the same claim made by US President Donald Trump on brokering peace in the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor

We did India, we did Pakistan, that's two nuclear countries, and that was purely for trade: Trump
US President Donald Trump again claimed credit for India-Pakistan cessation of hostilities. However, this time the remark came in the presence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We did seven, and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, we did Pakistan, that's two nuclear countries, and that was purely for trade. You wanna trade with us, you have to get along, and they were going hot and heavy," Donald Trump said during a press conference with Keir Starmer in London.

Trump was referencing the recent India-Pakistan conflict in May, where he had claimed credit several times for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear nations, using trade as leverage.

Leavitt, during her press briefing, said that Trump was proud of the peace deals and leveraged trade to end the Indo-Pakistan conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"[For] India and Pakistan [conflict], he [Trump] used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end. So I know he's very proud of all of these achievements, and I know he's very honoured to serve as the president of the United States and to restore peace around the world," she said.

The conflict erupted after 26 civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

However, India has maintained that it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted their Indian counterpart to request an end to hostilities, following which the ceasefire was then agreed upon.

On July 30, PM Narendra Modi said that no leader in the world told India to stop Operation Sindoor, carried out to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking in the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi also said that India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to nuclear blackmailing.

"No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer," PM Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

