Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 10 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Sunday detected four sorties of PLA aircraft and detected 10 PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

In a post on X, the MND stated that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 17 sorties of PLA aircraft and detected seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory.

As per the MND, eight out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. "17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," MND stated on X. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.