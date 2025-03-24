Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval vessels near territory

In light of recent incursions by China, Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises will focus on China's increasing use of gray zone tactics

China Taiwan Flag
The Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly. Photo: iStock
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
Taiwan detected 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft 8 vessels, and 2 official ships operating around its territory on Monday, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said.

As per the statement issued by MND, it was also observed that seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

The Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and is responding accordingly.

"9 sortie of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 9 sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly", it wrote on X.

On Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said they detected 13 Chinese aircraft, eight vessels and two official ships operating around itself. A hike in activity was seen on Saturday when Taiwan detected 47 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels until 6 am (local time).

Amid this backdrop, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications is considering amendments which will require vessels of all sizes to install automatic identification systems (AIS) in a bid to track ships near Taiwan's shores as well as prevent Chinese incursions, the Taipei Times reported.

In light of recent incursions by China, Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercises will focus on China's increasing use of "gray zone" tactics and the possibility of an invasion by 2027, the Ministry of National Defence announced, Taipei Times reported.

The decision comes as security experts and military officials worldwide continue to cite 2027 as a key deadline for Taiwan's defence strategy.

Former US Navy admiral Philip Davidson previously warned that China could attempt to invade Taiwan by 2027. While Beijing denied the claim at the time, calling it a US pretext to boost military spending, the year has since been widely referenced in discussions on defence planning. Former US Indo-Pacific commander John Aquilino reiterated last year that with a 2027 timetable set by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US military must be prepared for contingencies before then.

TaiwanChinaMilitary drillsMilitary weapon

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

