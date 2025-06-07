Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Zero-tolerance' on terrorism, expect partners to understand it: Jaishankar

Reaffirming India's tough stance on terrorism, Jaishankar called on global allies to understand its 'zero-tolerance' policy and support its security concerns

EAM S Jaishankar said that India practices a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expects its partners to understand it.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday reiterated that India follows a strict “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism and will never accept a narrative that equates terrorists with their victims.
 
The comments were made during wide-ranging talks with the UK’s new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi to strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.
 
“We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it. We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims,” Jaishankar said.
 
His statement comes in the backdrop of recent discomfort in New Delhi after several global voices bracketed India and Pakistan together following a four-day military standoff last month. The UK was among the countries actively engaged with both sides, calling for de-escalation during the flare-up. 
 
 

Sources also told news agency PTI that Jaishankar raised concerns over cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan, during his talks with Lammy.
 
Lammy landed in the national capital on Saturday morning, kicking off his visit aimed at reviewing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, and people-to-people ties.
 
Jaishankar also took the opportunity to thank the UK government for its unequivocal condemnation of the “barbaric” terror attack in Pahalgam and London's continued support to India’s counter-terrorism efforts.
 
Looking ahead, both leaders welcomed the progress in economic cooperation, with Jaishankar calling the recently finalised India-UK Free Trade Agreement and the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention “truly a milestone”.
 
Before the Delhi visit, Lammy was in Islamabad from May 16, where he welcomed the understanding reached on May 10 between India and Pakistan to halt military actions.
 
(With PTI inputs) 
 

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

