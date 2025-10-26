Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India needs to make a big oil and gas discovery soon: Oil Secy Pankaj Jain

Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain says India's credibility is at stake if it fails to find a major oil and gas reserve soon, urging faster, technology-driven exploration efforts

Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said the recent fall in global crude prices has necessitated the review of the windfall tax

BS Reporters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

India would lose credibility if the country is unable to soon make a big oil and gas discovery, said Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Sunday.
 
The Indian government has recently introduced several legislative changes in the exploration space to support the industry, Jain said while addressing the 15th Biennial International Conference and Exposition of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG-India) 2025 in Jaipur.
 
Legislative reforms and new exploration opportunities
 
The official was referring to the government approving the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 2025, opening up 99 per cent of no-go areas in Indian waters for exploration and bidding rounds conducted for auctioning acreages in the country.
 
 
“It will become more and more difficult for us to make a case to believe in India. To believe that India has the ability to discover something,” said Jain.

Push for faster exploration and global collaboration
 
To boost production, India has been expediting exploration activities while also urging international oil companies to collaborate with domestic players for high-end technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Deepwater Exploration Mission in August 2025, aimed at discovering oil and gas reserves in deep-sea areas. 
 
India has not witnessed a big oil and gas discovery since Mumbai High and Krishna Godavari, the official added. The Mumbai High discovery was made in 1974, while Krishna Godavari was in the early 2000s. The Indian government is banking on exploration activities currently underway in the Andaman Sea, expecting a “Guyana-like” discovery from the region.
 
‘India can’t afford incremental progress in exploration’
 
India can no longer afford incremental progress in the exploration space, as alternative forms of energy will play a greater role in meeting future energy demand, Jain said. He called for bold, time-bound exploration strategies aligned with the National Deepwater Mission, emphasising urgency, innovation, and national responsibility in achieving India’s energy self-reliance.
 
ONGC pledges commitment to deepwater exploration mission
 
India’s largest oil and gas exploration major, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), remains committed to advancing India’s deepwater exploration mission, said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO.
 
Technological breakthroughs in seismic imaging, AI-driven interpretation, and data analytics would define the next leap in discovery success, added Singh.

Topics : Indian Economy oil and gas Petroleum

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

