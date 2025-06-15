Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / America didn't do immigration policies well: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

America didn't do immigration policies well: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

His remarks came during a conversation with Databricks CEO and Co-founder Ali Ghodsi at the Data + AI Summit 2025 in San Francisco last week

Jamie Dimon

America has not done immigration policies well, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New York/San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

America has not done immigration policies well, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, voicing support for merit-based immigration.

America is indispensable. It's not indispensable because we're better. It's indispensable because (we have) the best military in the world, the most prosperous nation in the world, the best economy in the world, the best technology, the roots of that technology, the freedoms we have. It's what brought people here, Dimon said.

His remarks came during a conversation with Databricks CEO and Co-founder Ali Ghodsi at the Data + AI Summit 2025 in San Francisco last week.

Dimon added that "America's role is indispensable. That role is economic, it's military, it's education, it's allowing people to come here, want to stay here, like more merit-based, which we should be doing. That's the most important thing."  He recalled that his grandparents were Greek immigrants who never went to high school.

 

Dimon said he has a list of policies that America didn't do well.

Also Read

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

Trump's reciprocal tariffs to push US economy into recession: JPMorgan

Jamie Dimon

Trump tariffs spark business uncertainty, says JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan

'No chance for remote flexibility': JPMorgan CEO junks hybrid work requests

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan names Nitin Maheshwari, Ravi Shankar as co-heads of India bank

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan posts record profits as major US banks thrive in final qtr of 2024

We don't do mortgage policies well, we didn't do immigration policies well, we don't do affordable housing policies wellwe don't teach work skills properly, he said.

People come here to be Americans, and it's the natural thing, freedom of speech and freedom of enterprise and freedom, he added.

His comments came at a time when the Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration, particularly on illegal immigrants.

Responding to a question on China and US leadership, he said that American military leadership is critical to the health of the future free and democratic world.

He added that America should be a technological leader, saying that you do not want to give China the nano chips that can make their supersonic missiles better. He added that when China wants to do something, they put 50,000 engineers on it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ac air conditioners

How your air conditioner can help power grid, rather than overloading it

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 2024 income tops $600 mn, driven by crypto, resorts, brand deals

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia's strong ties with Israel, Iran could help it emerge as power broker

Israel strike

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

Donald Trump at military parade

Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

Topics : JPMorgan Bank JPMorgan Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon