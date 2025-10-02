Home / Finance / Insurance / Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26

Aggressive pricing pulls down crop insurance premiums by over 30% in FY26

Crop insurance premiums dropped over 30% in FY26 till August due to aggressive pricing, state re-tendering and unsustainable loss-sharing models under PMFBY

Premium rates are capped for farmers: a maximum of 2 per cent of the sum insured for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi crops and 5 per cent for commercial or horticultural crops.
Oct 02 2025
Crop insurance premiums declined by over 30 per cent until August 2025 due to structural changes and aggressive pricing by insurers, according to industry sources.
 
Data from the General Insurance Council (GIC) showed that in April–August FY25, crop insurance premiums collected fell 34.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,781 crore. Segment leader Agriculture Insurance Company of India also posted a 4 per cent Y-o-Y decline to Rs 2,539.29 crore.
 
“The crop insurance model in its current form has led to aggressive pricing. While insurers recognise the flaws, competitive pressures and expense of management (EoM) mandates are driving unhealthy participation. The current 80:110 structure at low premiums is not feasible. Several insurers who had stayed away have now entered aggressively to manage their EoM,” an industry official said.
 
“In addition, crop insurance is usually for three years, but some states have initiated re-tendering after two years. Combined with aggressive pricing, this has led to a steep decline in premiums. For example, premiums under Maharashtra’s scheme have dropped from around Rs 9,000 crore earlier to about Rs 3,000 crore this time. Other states may follow, causing further declines,” the person added.
 
Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the sum insured for a farmer is based on the scale of finance per hectare for the notified crop, decided by the District Level Technical Committee and declared by the State Level Committee. The total insured sum is the scale of finance multiplied by the cultivated area (in hectares).
 
Premium rates are capped for farmers: a maximum of 2 per cent of the sum insured for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi crops and 5 per cent for commercial or horticultural crops. The remaining share is borne by the central and state governments.
 
Risk-sharing is governed by models such as the cup-and-cap (80:110 or 60:130) and profit-and-loss models. In the 80:110 model, if claims fall between 80 per cent and 110 per cent of premiums, the insurer pays. If claims are below 80 per cent, part of the premium subsidy is refunded to the state treasury, while claims above 110 per cent are met by the government. A similar framework applies to the 60:130 model. States have flexibility to choose the model.
 
“The segment faces stiff competition, with aggressive pricing by insurers keen to meet EoM guidelines. State re-tendering has dragged prices to half previous levels. Premiums are now so low that they are unsustainable under the current loss-sharing model. Reinsurers are also hesitant to support at these rates, putting pressure on other business lines due to falling top lines,” another insurer said.
 
The industry collected premiums of Rs 30,095.17 crore in FY25. This is expected to fall by about one-third in FY26, according to experts.

First Published: Oct 02 2025

