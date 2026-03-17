Govt to expedite maritime insurer plan amid rising West Asia conflict

India is reviving efforts to set up its own Protection and Indemnity (P&I) entity, a senior government official said. The fresh plan comes at a time when the West Asia crisis is driving up marine insurance costs for shipping lines and exporters.

“The discussions on the P&I entity had progressed very well in the past, and we have taken up the issue with the Department of Financial Services two to three days ago. We have also conducted a study on this, and it should be with us very soon. This will be an important step for us in the coming time,” said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in response to this paper’s queries.