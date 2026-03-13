Centre drafting insurance scheme for gig workers with life, accident cover

The draft rules for the Code also propose eligibility thresholds for gig workers. These workers would need to complete at least 90 days of work with an aggregator in a financial year to qualify for benefits. Those working with multiple platforms would need to complete 120 days of work in total. This provision drew backlash from gig workers’ unions and critics, who argued that these work-day thresholds may exclude a large number of gig workers who engage in part-time, intermittent or seasonal platform work. In response, the ministry is open to revisiting the work-day requirement if it ends up excluding a large section of workers, particularly women, who are more likely to engage in seasonal platform work, officials said. The scheme is expected to be announced once the final rules for the four Labour Codes are notified by the end of March.