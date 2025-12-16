Insurance Amendment Bill to ensure accessibility, affordability for all: FM

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, while replying on the new draft of the (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, said the insurance law will ensure accessibility and affordability of insurance to citizens, meeting the goal and objective of insurance for all.

The FM further added, “An entity engaged in the business of insurance will have to categorically use the name insurance/assurance/insurance company. Similarly, an insurance intermediary will have to necessarily indicate the nature of its business/services to identify itself with the kind of services it extends,” she said.

“We hope this (amended Bill) will avoid mis-selling of policy and wrong sale of feature what aligned with what is proposed,” she added. She further noted that India needs further capital infusion into the insurance sector. “This will ensure that we benefit from better technology, world-class risk assessment models and the best insurance products available anywhere in the world,” the FM said. She further noted that the proposed removal of the upper cap on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector will be a significant enabler in meeting these objectives. “The Bill also proposes to enhance the ease of doing business for insurance companies and intermediaries, thereby creating a conducive business environment for these entities,” she said in Parliament.

She further added, “We are standardising the regulation-making process by introducing standard operating procedure for regulation-making and mandatory public consultation on all regulations by IRDAI to ensure that the process is consultative and transparent,” she said. A Bill seeking to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100 per cent was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid strong protest from the Opposition. The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, seeks to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, as per the Bill circulated to members of Parliament.

While introducing the Bill, Sitharaman said the common people’s insurance has always been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government has provided insurance to the marginal sections of society even during the Covid pandemic. In her reply, she further noted that in the 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting held in September, the GST Council unanimously agreed to remove GST on individual life and health insurance premiums. “There is now a 0 per cent GST rate (down from 18 per cent) on all individual life insurance policies and individual health insurance policies to make them more affordable for the common man. This ‘nil GST’ on individual health and life insurance is a significant tax relief that directly reduces the cost of premiums for policyholders, encouraging more people to insure themselves and their families,” she added.