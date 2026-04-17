Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai seeks detailed data on distributor commission of life insurers

Irdai seeks detailed data on distributor commission of life insurers

Insurance companies have shared the data on distributor commissions with Irdai as the regulator reviews distribution models amid concerns over high costs but are yet to get a response

Insurance Policy
premium
Insurance Policy
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:49 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Life insurance companies have submitted granular details on distributor commissions to the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai), which had sought the details, industry executives said.
 
The request included details on channel-specific payouts: agency, bancassurance, brokers and direct segments apart from product specific commission structures, they said.
 
Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), HDFC Life Insurance, said that Irdai had sought data on the cost of acquisition, which the company has provided. “They (Irdai) do keep seeking data from time to time on various matters, this is one of such matters as well," he said. "They have sought data and we have provided as required, as everyone would have. It is more in terms of already available (information) in some sense in the public disclosure in terms of the cost of acquisition. So it is just the regulator seeking more information on the same lines.”
 
Life insurance companies have been sharing data on commissions to the regulator amidst the wider discussion on the review of the distribution models and concerns about high commissions on certain channels of distribution. However, the companies have not received any updates after sharing the data with the regulator.
 
“We do acknowledge that the regulator has asked for data which we have provided but we have not heard anything beyond that,” ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's management said in its post-earnings analyst call.
 
In his first public address, Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth had flagged the issue of high distributor commissions. Seth had said: “The matter that requires the closest attention is distribution. We have to go from a high-cost structure to a moderate-cost structure while maintaining good service. In life insurance, 20 per cent of the risk pool is the cost of procuring and managing it, and a significant part of that is not actually the risk pool — it includes a lot of savings."
 
"For context, any financial sector that has a cost of savings sees the risk pool at 20 per cent. For non-life insurance, it is 30 per cent," he pointed out. "Commissions to corporate agents vary widely: the largest life insurer after Life Insurance Corporation of India spends 4 per cent of its premiums on them, while the second largest spends 17 per cent, even though both get 50 per cent of their business from this channel.”
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also flagged that high distribution costs are restricting the expansion of insurance coverage, as they are embedded in pricing, which reduces affordability and leads to divergence between insurance density and penetration. It also noted that the conservative investment strategy of the insurance industry has potentially reduced the attractiveness of long-term insurance savings products among consumers.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC should have innovative campaigns, products for young people: DFS secy

Premium

$100 mn marine insurance pool on cards for vessels sailing via war zones

Standalone health insurers' market share increases to 13.6% in FY26

Premium

Non-life insurers log 9.3% premium growth in FY26 amid GST relief

Irdai revises cyber security norms, mandates stronger governance

Topics :IRDAILife InsuranceRBIInsurance NewsInsurance Sector

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story