Irdai seeks detailed data on distributor commission of life insurers

Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO), HDFC Life Insurance, said that Irdai had sought data on the cost of acquisition, which the company has provided. “They (Irdai) do keep seeking data from time to time on various matters, this is one of such matters as well," he said. "They have sought data and we have provided as required, as everyone would have. It is more in terms of already available (information) in some sense in the public disclosure in terms of the cost of acquisition. So it is just the regulator seeking more information on the same lines.”