Life insurance industry to grow 8-11% in FY26, FY27, says CareEdge Ratings

The life insurance industry is expected to grow 8–11 per cent in FY26 and FY27, driven by group products, individual pension, and life cover products, analysts at CareEdge Ratings said. In addition, supportive regulations, rapid digitalisation, effective distribution, and improved customer services will also aid growth.

How has India’s life insurance sector grown over two decades?

In the last two decades, the sector has witnessed substantial growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 13 per cent, aligned with gross domestic product (GDP) growth at market prices, which averaged about 12.4 per cent over the same period. An increase in group insurance products, product innovation, personalised offerings, and the development of strong distribution channels in the individual insurance segment drove the sector’s growth.

What gaps remain despite rising insurance coverage? While the number of lives covered by insurance in India has increased significantly from about 15 crore in FY15 to nearly 40 crore in FY25, structural gaps such as low sum assured have left both mortality and longevity risks inadequately addressed. “While policy renewals have improved in FY25, lasting benefits will come from offering adequate protection and reliable retirement income, rather than merely increasing the number of people covered,” the analysts said. What regulatory changes are shaping the sector’s outlook? The sector witnessed several key regulatory changes during the year and has entered a phase of stability, with recent reforms aimed at expanding customer access, improving governance, and enhancing transparency. During the year, the industry witnessed goods and services tax (GST) exemption, revised surrender value norms, risk-based solvency, Bima Sugam and the upcoming IFRS 17 transition.

“While some changes may pressure margins in the near term, the overall impact is structurally positive for long-term growth and insurance penetration,” the analysts said. How concentrated is India’s life insurance market? Life insurance continues to dominate the Indian insurance market, accounting for nearly 74 per cent of total premiums in FY25, significantly higher than the global average of 41 per cent. However, the life insurance sector is concentrated, with the top five players maintaining over 85 per cent of the total premium market share, with the remaining insurers forming a long tail. What is driving growth and what are the risks, according to CareEdge?