Home / Finance / Insurance / Meeting motor TP obligation tough due to IRDAI formula: Shriram General MD

Meeting motor TP obligation tough due to IRDAI formula: Shriram General MD

Shriram General Insurance sees industry-wide difficulty in achieving IRDAI's motor third-party coverage targets and plans premium growth via non-motor insurance push

insurers, insurance
Shriram General, predominantly a motor insurance–focused general insurer, recorded 31 per cent year-on-year growth in gross written premium (GWP) to ₹ 960 crore.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The general insurance industry is finding it difficult to meet the obligations for motor third party (TP) mandated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is making representations to the regulator regarding the same, said Anil Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram General Insurance.
 
“Achieving the obligation in motor TP is a big challenge for the industry due to the formula used to calculate it, while everyone is able to meet the rural and social sector norms. We have also given our representation to the regulator as nobody is able to achieve their target,” Aggarwal said in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
Meanwhile, the regulator recently issued a master circular raising the minimum specific cover under rural, social and motor third party obligations for FY27.
 
Insurers with 2–5 per cent market share in the motor TP segment have been mandated to increase their minimum coverage in the segment by 10 per cent in FY26, and by 11 per cent in FY27. 
 
Additionally, insurers with 5–10 per cent market share in the segment have been asked to increase their coverage by 7.5 per cent in FY26, and by 8.25 per cent in FY27. Companies with over 10 per cent market share in the motor TP segment have been mandated to increase their coverage by 5 per cent in FY26 and by 5.5 per cent in FY27.
 
Shriram General, predominantly a motor insurance–focused general insurer, recorded 31 per cent year-on-year growth in gross written premium (GWP) to ₹ 960 crore. Of this, ₹ 867 crore accrued from motor insurance, with 89 per cent of the premium from old vehicles and 11 per cent from new vehicles.
 
The company targets GWP of ₹ 4,600–4,700 crore by the end of FY26 by increasing focus on the non-motor insurance space and aims to touch ₹ 10,000 crore by FY30, with the non-motor segment contributing 20 per cent, with a key focus on health insurance. The recently launched health insurance is expected to account for nearly 15 per cent by FY30.
 
“Our base in non-motor is very small, and slowly we are diversifying. Currently, we are expecting around 10 per cent of the premium will be from non-motor and 90 per cent from the motor segment. Over a period of four to five years, we expect this to come down to 80 per cent, with non-motor premium going up to 20 per cent,” Aggarwal said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Irdai sets higher targets for rural, social, and motor TP coverage in FY27

Irdai fines Star Health Insurance ₹3.39 cr for cybersecurity lapses

Govt names ex-Finance Secretary Ajay Seth as new Irdai chairman for 3 years

Irdai may curb Kiwi Insurance's retail health plans over promoter links

India's non-life insurance premiums rise 5.2% in June 2025: CareEdge

Topics :IRDAIInsurance industrylife insurance industry

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story