Centre appoints Anuradha Thakur as director on central board of RBI

The central government on Friday announced the appointment of Anuradha Thakur, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, as a director on the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), replacing recently retired finance secretary Ajay Seth.

The move comes a day after Seth was named chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), nearly four months after the post fell vacant following the end of Debashis Panda’s tenure in March.

Thakur’s appointment is effective from July 24, the RBI said.

A 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Thakur recently took charge as economic affairs secretary (EAS), becoming the first woman to hold the post. She had been serving as officer on special duty in the department since the end of June. Her appointment to the RBI board was expected, given the traditional role of the EAS as an ex-officio member.