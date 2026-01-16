RBI to set up central complaints processing centre under Ombudsman Scheme

The Reserve Bank of India will establish a centralised receipt and processing centre (CRPC) to conduct initial scrutiny of complaints received through electronic mode (email) and physical form to assess their admissibility under the provisions of the scheme, the central bank said while releasing the revised norms on the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

The scheme will come into force from July 1, 2026.

Complaints filed online will be registered on the RBI’s Complaint Management System portal, while those received through email or post will be processed centrally by the CRPC.

“The Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to provide a cost-effective, expeditious, non-adversarial alternate grievance redress mechanism for the resolution of complaints against regulated entities covered under the scheme,” the RBI said.

Also, there is no limit on the amount in a dispute that can be brought before the RBI Ombudsman, for which the RBI Ombudsman or RBI Deputy Ombudsman can facilitate a settlement or pass an award.