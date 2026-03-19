Home / Finance / News / Rare but not unusual for RBI to come out in support of a troubled bank

Rare but not unusual for RBI to come out in support of a troubled bank

RBI's swift support for HDFC Bank after chairman's exit aims to calm depositor and investor sentiment, reflecting a rare but not unprecedented regulatory intervention

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
premium
Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)
Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to come out quickly and strongly in support of HDFC Bank on Thursday in the wake of sudden resignation of its part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty on late Wednesday evening, was aimed at calming depositors and investors’ nerves. Such a move by the central bank is rare but not unusual.
 
Typically, the RBI does not talk about any individual organisation that it regulates.
 
HDFC Bank — officially known as Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB) — is “too big to fail”. D-SIBs are subjected to greater scrutiny and higher capital requirements.
 
Only two other banks in India – country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank — are D-SIBs.
 
HDFC Bank – the largest private sector bank in the country – has a deposit base over ₹27.5 trillion and loan book of over ₹28.6 trillion. It had 100 million customers at the end of December 2025.
 
Commenting that it has taken note of the recent developments in HDFC Bank, the RBI said: “HDFC Bank is a D-SIB with sound financials, professionally run board, and competent management team.”
 
Recently, when another private sector lender – IDFC First Bank – was hit by a fraud in one of its branches in Chandigarh, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said there was no systemic issue with the bank. He said this while responding to a query from the media in New Delhi.
 
Way back in 2008, when rumours surfaced about trouble in ICICI Bank, the RBI came out with a statement saying the bank has sufficient liquidity and will be able to meet requirement of the depositors. Following the clarification, rumours evaporated, and the share price recovered.
 
Similarly in 2020, when Yes Bank was facing trouble, the central bank came out with a statement saying depositors’ money is safe and the bank is being closely monitored. Yes Bank put in place a new board and chief executive officer (CEO), which took the bank out of trouble.
 
In the last 25 years at least, it was ensured by the regulator that no depositor of any commercial bank lost their hard-earned savings.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IFSCA tightens scrutiny of fund managers and capital market units

Premium

ICAI in talks with NFRA to streamline overlapping audit investigations

First-time credit monitoring rises 27%; user base hits 183 mn: CIBIL report

RBI working to provide avenues to Russian trade counterparts for rupee use

Rupee hits record low of 92.64/$ on importer demand, thin dollar liquidity

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIHDFC Bankbanking regulation

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story