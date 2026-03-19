Rare but not unusual for RBI to come out in support of a troubled bank

Way back in 2008, when rumours surfaced about trouble in ICICI Bank, the RBI came out with a statement saying the bank has sufficient liquidity and will be able to meet requirement of the depositors. Following the clarification, rumours evaporated, and the share price recovered.
Similarly in 2020, when Yes Bank was facing trouble, the central bank came out with a statement saying depositors’ money is safe and the bank is being closely monitored. Yes Bank put in place a new board and chief executive officer (CEO), which took the bank out of trouble.
In the last 25 years at least, it was ensured by the regulator that no depositor of any commercial bank lost their hard-earned savings.