Credit-deposit growth gap to dip sharply to 80 bps in FY26: India Ratings

The gap between credit and deposit growth is expected to decline sharply to 80 basis points in the next financial year from an average of 386 basis points over the FY22-Q3FY25 period. This would be in the backdrop of a sharp moderation in the incremental loan-deposit ratio (LDR) of the Indian banking system to 85 per cent in February 2025 from 117-118 per cent in the same month of 2024. According to India Ratings, during this period, the banking system’s loan growth fell to 11.0 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in February 2025 from 20.5 per cent a year ago.

The pace of moderation was less sharp for the mobilisation of liabilities compared to that observed in the case of credit. Deposit growth declined to 10.3 per cent in February 2025 from 13.1 per cent a year ago.

In June 2024, Shaktikanta Das, then governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had asked banks to rework their business plans in light of the persisting gap between credit and deposit growth rates. He had also flagged consequent challenges in managing liquidity, repricing, and rollover risks.

India Ratings, in a statement, said the major share of the LDR decrease is coming from private sector banks, which, even in a liquidity-constrained environment, reported deposit growth of 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y and loan growth of 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y in 9MFY25, leading to an incremental LDR of 63.3 per cent vs 118.5 per cent in FY24.

On the other hand, public sector banks (PSBs), which have reported constrained deposit growth below 10 per cent Y-o-Y so far in all quarters of FY25 (Q1FY25: 8.9 per cent, Q2FY25: 9.5 per cent, Q3FY25: 9.8 per cent), reported an LDR of 98.8 per cent in 9MFY25 vs 103 per cent in FY24, the rating agency said.

With the improvement in systemic credit growth in FY22-FY23, most PSBs had an average LDR of about 65 per cent, significantly lower than private banks at 82-83 per cent. Thus, PSBs could drive significant loan growth and profitability without the need to grow deposits commensurately. However, with most PSBs operating at the higher end of their normal LDR range (around 75 per cent), they will have to start focusing on growing deposits to meet the strong systemic loan growth, India Ratings added.