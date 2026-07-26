Facing roadblocks: The checkout question for AI commerce in India

The reluctance to go truly agent-first is not accidental. AI agents are disintermediating by design — they bypass the recommendation engines and discovery algorithms that platforms have spent years, and fortunes, building.

This is one of the key challenges India’s payments executives are trying to solve: convincing platforms to find a way to support agentic commerce. “Agents will bring disintermediation to commerce platforms. That’s why large platforms may not necessarily like it. Why would any user go to a commerce platform if the agent is going to find a good deal, discover items, and relay feedback based on my choices and preferences?” a senior financial technology (fintech) industry executive said, adding that most platforms’ efforts around agentic use cases are currently limited to chatbots.