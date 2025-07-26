Home / Finance / News / Fada seeks RBI intervention on private banks delaying auto loan rate cuts

Fada seeks RBI intervention on private banks delaying auto loan rate cuts

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) also called for a review of private banks' repo-rate pass-through lags in the auto-loan portfolio

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The guidelines must also cover mandatory extension of concessional lending rates, priority sector classification and improved access to MSME-linked support schemes and grievance-redressal mechanisms, FADA said in the letter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations has sought the Reserve Bank of India's intervention against alleged delays by private banks in transmission of the interest rate cuts to automobile buyers.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) also called for a review of private banks' repo-rate pass-through lags in the auto-loan portfolio and issue corrective directives to ensure uniform 100 per cent transmission to auto borrowers.

"Under your leadership, the RBI has delivered the fastest series of policy-rate reductions in its history, a clear positive signal for the economy. Yet, this benefit is not fully visible in the auto-retail sector. While public-sector banks pass on repo-rate cuts to auto borrowers immediately, many private banks delay transmission on the pretext of internal cost-of-funds assessments," FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said.

In order to ensure that private banks also transmit the benefit of the rate cuts, FADA urged the RBI to "monitor and enforce a strict, time-bound transmission of policy-rate changes across all banking institutions".

It also suggested making periodic, public disclosure of banks' cost-of-funds calculations to enhance transparency.

FADA also requested the central bank to "conduct a focused review of private banks' repo-rate pass-through lags in the auto-loan portfolio, and issue corrective directives to ensure uniform, 100 per cent transmission to auto borrowers".

The automotive dealers' body urged the RBI to issue clear guidelines to all banks to ensure uniform application of MSME lending benefits to eligible auto-retail businesses, alleging that in several instances, banks have not extended preferential interest rates to MSME-registered dealerships, although auto workshops, service centres and smaller dealerships are eligible for MSME registration under the Udyam framework.

The guidelines must also cover mandatory extension of concessional lending rates, priority sector classification and improved access to MSME-linked support schemes and grievance-redressal mechanisms, FADA said in the letter.

The association also called for extending the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to India's auto-retail channel, saying at present, authorised dealerships and workshops remain outside its ambit.

It also called for recalibrating risk weights and unlocking priority sector benefits, saying "banks today assign a 100 per cent risk weight to auto loans significantly higher than the 40 per cent applied to home loans even though vehicles serve as readily realisable collateral".

By reducing the risk weight on auto finance, lenders could stimulate an estimated 20 per cent growth in disbursements over the next five years, it added.

In parallel, bespoke inventory-and-workshop funding schemes would bolster dealer liquidity, ensuring showrooms and service centres have the working capital needed to meet rising customer demand, the letter noted.

Noting that direct incentive disbursements by banks to frontline dealership staff undermine dealership autonomy, FADA in the letter said, "We, therefore, urge the RBI to direct all banks to immediately cease direct payouts to dealership employees and strictly enforce routing of all incentives through authorised dealership accounts only".

In its letter, FADA also drew RBI's attention to boosting access to credit and EV finance, improved access to affordable credit, including lower interest rates for auto loans in Tier-2/3 towns and rural regions, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Feb, Apr rate cuts fully transmitted, to help improve growth: RBI Governor

Centre appoints Anuradha Thakur as director on central board of RBI

RBI's 7-day VRRR receives significant demand due to reversal of ₹2 trillion

Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Forex reserves decline by $1.18 billion to $695.48 billion, shows RBI data

Topics :Interest RatesRBIRBI GovernorPrivate banks

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story