Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

Private companies in India are showing caution in fresh investments, but states in western India, led by Gujarat and Maharashtra, continue to draw the largest share of bank-funded projects, according to a report by The Economic Times.

ALSO READ: From Tokyo to Berlin: Indian states step up global push for investments Data from a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff study highlights how regional advantages and strong infrastructure have helped these states stay at the top over the past decade.

Gujarat and Maharashtra lead the pack

Between FY15 and FY25, Gujarat consistently secured the highest number of projects backed by bank finance. Maharashtra held the second position for the last four years, the RBI bulletin noted. In FY25 alone, banks and financial institutions supported 907 projects worth ₹3.7 trillion, with Gujarat receiving 152 projects, Maharashtra 111, and Uttar Pradesh 78. Together with Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, these five states accounted for nearly 60 per cent of total project costs.

Why western states attract more projects ALSO READ: New co-lending norms may reduce bank and NBFC volumes in near term Investment destinations, the RBI report said, are influenced by factors such as access to raw materials, presence of suppliers, availability of skilled workers, good infrastructure, market size, and growth opportunities. These conditions have kept Gujarat and Maharashtra as preferred hubs for new projects. Investment sentiment remains cautious Despite the concentration of projects in leading states, the overall growth in private sector investment has been slow. The decline in project costs sanctioned by banks reflects subdued optimism among corporates. Companies are also maintaining higher cash reserves amid uncertain demand conditions, The Economic Times report said.