ICICI Bank raises ₹1,000 cr via Tier-II bonds at 7.45% amid demand

ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, on Thursday tapped the domestic debt capital market to raise ₹1,000 crore through Tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.45 per cent, said sources aware of the development.

The base issue was ₹500 crore and had a green shoe option of ₹500 crore. The Tier-II bonds have a maturity of 15 years, with a call option available after 10 years, sources said.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal slash savings rates: New terms explained Market participants noted that the issue was tightly priced, given the current environment where long-term yields on AAA-rated PSU bonds have crossed 7 per cent.

“Amidst a volatile and uncertain rate environment, initial market indications were in the range of 7.50 per cent. However, strong investor interest—driven by the fact that this is ICICI Bank’s first Tier-II issuance of the fiscal year (FY26) and the relatively moderate issue size—enabled the bank to achieve tighter pricing. For a long-dated Tier-II instrument with a 10-year call, the cut-off yield of 7.45 per cent is considered competitive and reflects robust investor appetite despite prevailing rate uncertainty,” said a market participant. Tier-II bonds are subordinated debt instruments issued by banks to strengthen their Tier-II capital—a key component of regulatory capital under Basel III norms. These bonds carry higher risk than senior debt but rank above equity in the capital structure.