Home / Finance / News / ICICI Bank raises ₹1,000 cr via Tier-II bonds at 7.45% amid demand

ICICI Bank raises ₹1,000 cr via Tier-II bonds at 7.45% amid demand

The lender's first Tier-II bond issue in FY26 drew strong investor interest, allowing tight pricing despite rate volatility; bonds have 15-year maturity with 10-year call

ICICI Bank
The private sector lender is tapping the market after a long gap. Last year, it raised ₹3,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds at 7.53 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, on Thursday tapped the domestic debt capital market to raise ₹1,000 crore through Tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.45 per cent, said sources aware of the development.
 
The base issue was ₹500 crore and had a green shoe option of ₹500 crore. The Tier-II bonds have a maturity of 15 years, with a call option available after 10 years, sources said.
 
Market participants noted that the issue was tightly priced, given the current environment where long-term yields on AAA-rated PSU bonds have crossed 7 per cent. 
 
“Amidst a volatile and uncertain rate environment, initial market indications were in the range of 7.50 per cent. However, strong investor interest—driven by the fact that this is ICICI Bank’s first Tier-II issuance of the fiscal year (FY26) and the relatively moderate issue size—enabled the bank to achieve tighter pricing. For a long-dated Tier-II instrument with a 10-year call, the cut-off yield of 7.45 per cent is considered competitive and reflects robust investor appetite despite prevailing rate uncertainty,” said a market participant.
 
Tier-II bonds are subordinated debt instruments issued by banks to strengthen their Tier-II capital—a key component of regulatory capital under Basel III norms. These bonds carry higher risk than senior debt but rank above equity in the capital structure.
 
As of March 2025, ICICI Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.55 per cent, with CET-I ratio at 15.94 per cent and Tier-II at 0.61 per cent.
 
The private sector lender is tapping the market after a long gap. Last year, it raised ₹3,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds at 7.53 per cent. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

1 in 5 UPI users faced fraud; 51% victims didn't report, reveals survey

MSME Credit top ₹40 trn; growth in active loans slowdown in FY25: CRIF

India Ratings sees FY26 credit growth at 13-13.5% amid NBFC drag

Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

Topics :ICICI Bank Bondsbond market

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story