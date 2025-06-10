Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

HDFC, ICICI Bank cut retail deposit rates after RBI repo rate reduction

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank lower fixed deposit and savings account interest rates following the RBI's 50 basis point repo rate cut amid slow policy transmission

HDFC Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Two of the country’s largest private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, have reduced interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹3 crore by 25 basis points (bps) in select tenures, days after the Reserve Bank of India reduced the policy repo rate by 50 bps.
 
HDFC Bank has also reduced the interest rate on savings account deposits of above ₹50 lakh by 50 bps. Now, the bank offers a flat rate of 2.75 per cent on all kinds of savings balances. Previously, the bank was offering 2.75 per cent for savings balances up to ₹50 lakh, and for balances beyond ₹50 lakh, the bank was offering 3.25 per cent. 
   
Following the revision in interest rates on fixed deposits, HDFC Bank now offers fixed deposit (below ₹3 crore) interest rates ranging from 2.75 per cent to 6.60 per cent per annum, and 3.25 per cent to 7.10 per cent for senior citizens.
 
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, following the revision, offers fixed deposit (below ₹3 crore) interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 6.6 per cent, and for senior citizens, it ranges from 3.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

The rate action on deposits by the two largest banks follows the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting the repo rate by 50 bps in the June review. Cumulatively, the MPC has cut the repo rate by 100 bps since February. The repo rate now stands at 5.50 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI has also kept system liquidity in surplus so that the cut in the policy repo rate is transmitted into lending and deposit rates. That said, the transmission into rates has been slow to happen.
 
According to RBI data, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans and outstanding rupee loans declined by 6 bps and 17 bps, respectively, during February–April 2025, reflecting policy rate transmission to lending rates.
 
The weighted average domestic term deposit rates (WADTDR) on fresh deposits declined by 27 bps, while the WADTDR on outstanding deposits declined by 1 bp during February–April 2025.

Topics : HDFC Bank IDFC Bank ICICI Bank fixed deposit rates

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

