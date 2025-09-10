Home / Finance / News / India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

FDI
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in August moderated to $2.1 billion from $3.4 billion in the same month last year.
 
Sequentially, it declined sharply against $4.1 billion in July, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity fell to $939.6 million in August compared to $1.2 billion a year ago and $1.7 billion in July.
 
Debt (loans) was at $510.3 million in August from $682.1 million in August last year.
 
It was also lower than $737.2 million recorded in July.
 
Guarantees for overseas units moderated sharply to $647.8 million in August from $1.5 billion a year ago and $1.64 billion in July.
 
The data on key investment by companies showed Tata Steel committed an equity infusion of $355 million in its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte.
 
Pharma-sector entity Zydus Medtech committed $232.6 million in its wholly owned subsidiary in France. It consists of $230.3 million of guarantees and $2.3 million in equity. 
 
Automotive-sector entity Samvardhana Motherson International committed investment in the form of debt worth $230.3 million in a joint venture in the Netherlands.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NBFCs see minimal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive rate cuts

NBFC loans to grow 15-17% in FY26 on GST reforms, liquidity boost: Icra

Premium

Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrow

Gujarat stays top state for bank-backed investments; Maharashtra second

From exporters to bond traders, RBI facing increasing calls to step in

Topics :FDIForeign direct investmentTata SteelRBI

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story