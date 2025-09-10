India's outbound FDI down to $2.1 billion in August, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) in August moderated to $2.1 billion from $3.4 billion in the same month last year.

Sequentially, it declined sharply against $4.1 billion in July, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.

Equity fell to $939.6 million in August compared to $1.2 billion a year ago and $1.7 billion in July.

Debt (loans) was at $510.3 million in August from $682.1 million in August last year.

It was also lower than $737.2 million recorded in July.